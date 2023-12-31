 
Classical Singer Magazine
  January 2017
The Real Deal - Maestro Riccardo Frizza

A regular on the podium at La Scala, the Met, and San Francisco Opera, Italian conductor Riccardo Frizza makes his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut this month with Bellini’s Norma. Frizza has made a name for himself in the Italian operatic repertoire, and in this Classical Singer exclusive, he shares his thoughts on Rossini, Donizetti, Verdi, Puccini, and some of their greatest arias. He also gives his advice for that first sing-through with a conductor and how to deal with those first-time jitters.

Featured Article
Let the Games Begin

By Brian Manternach

Read about a well-researched and informative book on contemporary commercial music written by two voice scientists who are also speech language pathologists.

 
CS Highlights
News and Events from Classical Singer

CS Vocal Competition
Classical and Musical Theatre Divisions

$17,000 in Prizes and $2.1 Million in Scholarships

$4,000 First Place
Emerging Pro Division
No Age Limits

Create a Free Account